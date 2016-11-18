Watch Kanye West Tell Fans He Would’ve Voted for Trump

Concert goers erupted in boos after Kanye West stopped mid performance to go on a 25-minute political rant that culminated in his endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump.

The musician praised Trump’s “genius” campaign approach, “There’s nonpolitical methods to speaking that I like, that I feel were very futuristic, and that style, and that method of communication, has proven that it can beat a politically correct way of communication. And I fuck with that.”

Similarly to Trump, West has come to be known for his provocative statements just as much, if not more than his musical talents. During a live telethon for Hurricane Katrina victims in 2005, he went off-script and stated “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Earlier this year, the rapper also tweeted that comedian Bill Cosby, who has been accused by scores of women of sexual assault, is “innocent.”

Kanye went on to reaffirm his desire to run for president in 2020. Judging by the 2016 race, he might actually have a shot at winning.