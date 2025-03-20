Media

WATCH: Max Mutchnick and David Kohan Join The Daily Beast Podcast

LISTEN UP

The “Mid-Century Modern” showrunners shared insights into the intense process of writing their new sitcom.

Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

The Daily Beast Podcast
Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.
The Daily Beast
Erkki Forster

Erkki Forster

Breaking News Intern

The Daily Beast Podcast

The Daily Beast Podcast

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityPete Davidson Revealed to Be Dating Famous Actor’s Ex
Kenneal Patterson
CelebrityAubrey Plaza Was Separated From Her Husband Jeff Baena Before His Death
Liam Archacki
Industry NewsThe Reviews Are In: Off-Screen Drama Dwarfs Disney’s ‘Snow White’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
CelebrityLisa From Blackpink: The Most Famous Person in the World Is in ‘The White Lotus’
Clare Donaldson
CelebrityJohn Mulaney: Netflix Was ‘Apoplectic’ Over My First Guests
Eboni Boykin-Patterson