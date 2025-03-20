Skip to Main Content
HOMEPAGE
Media
WATCH: Max Mutchnick and David Kohan Join The Daily Beast Podcast
LISTEN UP
The “Mid-Century Modern” showrunners shared insights into the intense process of writing their new sitcom.
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
The Daily Beast Podcast
Published
Mar. 20 2025
4:13PM EDT
The Daily Beast
Erkki Forster
Breaking News Intern
The Daily Beast Podcast
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
