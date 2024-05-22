Video released Tuesday shows the moment a woman who had been living inside a Michigan grocery store sign was caught by cops. The footage, obtained by mlive.com, captured the affectionately nicknamed “roof ninja” interacting with authorities as they attempted to remove her from the premises. The 34-year-old woman can be heard telling police she had been living inside the sign for a year. Inside the space, authorities found “bedding, a desk, houseplant, computer printer, Keurig coffeemaker and food,” the report adds. Video captured on April 23 and obtained by the outlet shows cops attempting to open the door to the sign, before the woman is forced to unlock it from within. The woman has not been charged and her identity has not been released. According to police, she was wearing a “balaclava, Puma track jacket, Adidas track pants, gloves, and large ski goggles,” and said that she doesn’t want to leave her belongings. “I have a lot of sensitive stuff,” she claims in the video. Cops tell the woman people had spotted her up on the roof before, adding she even had a nickname, “roof ninja,” based on her attire. The woman can be heard laughing and agreeing with cops that it was “cool,” before claiming she doesn’t like to be in direct sunlight.