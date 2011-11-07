Watch Out for a Greek Spring

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
The global punditocracy has steadfastly opposed any real democracy getting in the way of solving the euro crisis, but Birkbeck law professor Costas Douzinas says in The Guardian that they'd better look out for the will of the people. “The economic future of Greece will be difficult, but democracy has won.” Don’t think outraged citizens across Europe won’t take the hint. The Economist’s Charlemagne admits that Prime Minister George Papandreou had a point with his proposed popular referendum. “The changes needed to save the euro are so profound in nature that, sooner or later, they must have the explicit consent of the people—or they will fail."