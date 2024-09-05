WATCH: Powerlifting Paralympics 2024 Stars Stun the World Lifting Triple Their Bodyweight

The jaw-dropping athleticism of the powerlifting Paralympic stars at the 2024 Paris Paralympics has been leaving viewers awestruck as competitors from around the world defy the odds and break world records.

Venezuela’s Clara Fuentes won gold in the women’s up to 50-kilogram category on Thursday, lifting an astonishing 124kg. The day before, China’s Guo Lingling twice shattered the world record she set in February by lifting 122kg and 123kg—more than three times her body weight—and winning her first women’s up to 45kg Paralympic gold.

“At these Paralympics, I am more mature. My movement is also stronger and more accurate. Now I will take a break and maybe afterwards I will start preparing for Los Angeles,” she said.

For the men, Mohamed Elmenyawy won Egypt’s first gold in the 2024 Paralympics by lifting 201kg in the men’s up to 59kg division.

It is Elmenyawy’s first time participating in the Paralympic games, and he reportedly lifted three times his body weight. At the 2023 World Championships, he finished in third place.

On Wednesday, David Degtyarev of Kazakhstan defended his gold medal in the men’s up to 54kg division beating out challengers from Cuba and China, which is bossing the powerlifting Paralympic schedule and sits top of the medal table.

After the competition, Degtyarev said: “I will not celebrate. I will go back (to the Paralympic Village) to sleep.”