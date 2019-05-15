WATCH: Pilot Survives Helicopter Crash Into Hudson River

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Wednesday afternoon, but the pilot reportedly survived and sustained no serious injuries. According to CBS New York, the helicopter crashed just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday near 30th Street and the Lincoln Tunnel. A 35-year-old pilot was reportedly the only person inside the helicopter when it started spiraling out of control and crashed in the river. He was rescued shortly after by a New York Waterway ferry crew, and he walked away with only a “cut on his hand.” Another person on the helipad also suffered injuries, but was treated at the scene. Witnesses told the local station the helicopter had just taken off the helipad before attempting to make a return, and the pilot deployed inflatable landing skids which kept the aircraft afloat. A representative from Blade chopper service, the company that operates the helicopter, said the pilot was attempting to make an emergency landing at the time of the crash. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.