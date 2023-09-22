WATCH: Queen Camilla and Macron’s Wife Are Both Terrible at Table Tennis
WE ARE MOST AMUSED
She won’t be making the cut at Great Britain’s Olympic trials anytime soon. On the second day of a three-day state visit to France, Queen Camilla played a friendly match of table tennis against First Lady Brigitte Macron. Both equally hapless with a paddle, the women “showed they could do with some practice,” as The Guardian kindly put it. The game occurred during a visit to a sports center in Saint-Denis, just outside the capital, and was recorded by a giggling group of teenagers. After a few paltry shots, a laughing Macron told the young person behind the camera to “stop filming!” in French. Fortunately, the septuagenarians’ face-off doesn’t seem like it will rupture relations between the two countries anytime soon. On Wednesday night, the 70-year-old Macron was spotted “adjusting” the 76-year-old Camilla’s cape at a state banquet, according to Vanity Fair. The next morning, both were filmed giggling together during a photocall at an event at the French National Library. International diplomacy wins again.