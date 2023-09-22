CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    WATCH: Queen Camilla and Macron’s Wife Are Both Terrible at Table Tennis

    WE ARE MOST AMUSED

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Queen Camilla

    Christian Liewig/Corbis via Getty Images

    She won’t be making the cut at Great Britain’s Olympic trials anytime soon. On the second day of a three-day state visit to France, Queen Camilla played a friendly match of table tennis against First Lady Brigitte Macron. Both equally hapless with a paddle, the women “showed they could do with some practice,” as The Guardian kindly put it. The game occurred during a visit to a sports center in Saint-Denis, just outside the capital, and was recorded by a giggling group of teenagers. After a few paltry shots, a laughing Macron told the young person behind the camera to “stop filming!” in French. Fortunately, the septuagenarians’ face-off doesn’t seem like it will rupture relations between the two countries anytime soon. On Wednesday night, the 70-year-old Macron was spotted “adjusting” the 76-year-old Camilla’s cape at a state banquet, according to Vanity Fair. The next morning, both were filmed giggling together during a photocall at an event at the French National Library. International diplomacy wins again.

    Read it at The Guardian
    ,