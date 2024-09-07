Watch Rihanna Seemingly Snub Naomi Campbell at NYFW Show
FASHIONABLE FEUDS
Rihanna and Naomi Campbell are not putting those rumors of a feud to bed anytime soon. The makeup mogul and former pop star, (with everyone still waiting on that album), made a surprise appearance at Alaïa’s runway show for New York Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a custom crystal fit from the brand. Walking in just as the show was about to start, Rihanna promptly gave a warm, two-kiss welcome to former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enningful. However, Rihanna breezed by Campbell seemingly without as much as a hello to Campbell, who was sitting closely by his side. The moment was captured in a clip circulating on X, and fans went into overdrive rehashing why there might be beef between the two stars. It could be because Campbell recently, and very publicly, dissed Anna Wintour after the icy longtime Vogue editor called out the model’s habitual lateness. Or it could be because Campbell was reported to have dated billionaire Hassan Jameel right after things ended with Rihanna after three years. “Rihanna said God forgives but I don’t lmao,” wrote one social media commentator under the video.