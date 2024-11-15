Watch Terrifying Video of Plane Passengers Lifted From Seats

A horrifying video shows screaming passengers being hurled towards the ceiling as turbulence rocked a Miami-bound flight from Europe.

The footage was filmed by a shocked passenger on board Scandinavian Airlines Flight 957 from Stockholm which was forced to turn around and head back to Copenhagen even though it was almost at its destination.

The exact moment #SK957 /#SAS957 hit turbulence dropping to 27000ft from cruising altitude of 36000ft. pic.twitter.com/VdGExawtkK — Antony Ochieng,KE✈️ (@Turbinetraveler) November 14, 2024

The packed Airbus A330 plummeted 8300 feet in seven minutes over the Atlantic Ocean after experiencing turbulence over Greenland, according to ABC News.

A passenger traveling with his wife posted a video of the panic.

“Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]! I thought we were going to [die],” he wrote over the film of a woman being flung upwards and a Coke bottle flying above their heads.

The airline said 254 adults and a baby were on board. No serious injuries were reported.

“People were screaming,” a passenger said. The plane landed safely without any further issues.

