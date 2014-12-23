Watch The Countess of Grantham Faint As Clooney Kisses Her For Fundraising Special

The special festive fundraising mini-episode of Downton Abbey which was screened on UK TV this weekend has finally been posted online.

The much-trailed special features an appearance by George Clooney, who overwhelms the ladies of Downton Abbey - most notably Maggie Smith - with his charms.

The hilarious mini-ep was part of ITV’s charity appeal Text Santa. You can donate from overseas by clicking here.

Creator Lord Julian Fellowes said of Clooney's participation: "I thought he was very generous to do it because he didn't have that long in England and he spent a whole day of it supporting the ITV group of charities, so that seems to indicate that his heart is in what they call the right place."

Asked whether Clooney would be welcome back for an acting role, he joked: "As far as I'm concerned, he can have whatever he likes. He can take over from Maggie (Smith) if he likes."