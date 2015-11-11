Watch the Donald Trump Sketch So Bad ‘SNL’ Didn’t Even Air It

During nearly every episode of Saturday Night Live, at least one sketch gets cut for time. And this past week’s cringe-worthy episode hosted by Donald Trump was no exception.

For some reason, NBC decided to release this video, simply titled “Donald Trump’s Hair,” online Wednesday, perhaps so the world could see that things could have been so much worse.

In the misguided sketch, “Scalp Team 6” is forced to shrink down and land a not-so-tiny aircraft on President Trump’s hair to keep it in line during an important and improbably windy summit with Vladimir Putin.

Not only does the sketch go on for about 3½ more minutes than it needs to, but it also suffers from the fact that The Simpsons did the same joke in a much funnier and more efficient 90 seconds four months ago.

Even Trump enthusiasts are going to have trouble finding the genius in this one.