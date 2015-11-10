Watch The ‘Finding Dory’ Teaser

All this horrific holiday hoopla about a coffee company’s red cups got you down? Well, buck up, camper. Pixar is pushing back at those everything-is-stupid Tuesday blues by dropping the first teaser for Finding Dory, the much-anticipated sequel to everyone’s favorite fish tale, Finding Nemo.

OG vocal cast members Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, and Willem Dafoe will be joined by fresh faces such as Ed O’Neill as an octopus named Frank, Ty Burrell as a beluga whale named Bailey, Kaitlin Olson as a whale shark named Destiny, and Diane Keaton as Dory’s mother, Jenny.

Watch it above, and then just keep swimming through the winter until the actual release on June 17, 2016.