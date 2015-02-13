Watch the Iranian Remake of ‘Friends’

Iran has their own version of Friends.

The Persian remake of the long-running NBC sitcom hasn’t received much attention in the West yet—but you can check out full episodes and behind-the-scenes footage of Eshgh Taatil Nist on its YouTube page. Here’s an episode:

Here are a couple screenshots of the opening credit sequence:

Friends isn’t the first remake of an American sitcom to hit Iranian television. The Islamic Republic has an unauthorized version of Modern Family—you know, minus the homosexuality.

A representative for Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We reached out to Bijan Birang, the director of the Iranian remake, and will update with his comments.