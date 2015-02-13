Entertainment

Watch the Iranian Remake of ‘Friends’

How you doin’

Yep, the Islamic Republic has its very own version of the beloved NBC sitcom. Could ‘Seinfeld’ be next?

Asawin Suebsaeng

Senior Political Reporter

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Iran has their own version of Friends.

The Persian remake of the long-running NBC sitcom hasn’t received much attention in the West yet—but you can check out full episodes and behind-the-scenes footage of Eshgh Taatil Nist on its YouTube page. Here’s an episode:

Here are a couple screenshots of the opening credit sequence:

Friends isn’t the first remake of an American sitcom to hit Iranian television. The Islamic Republic has an unauthorized version of Modern Family—you know, minus the homosexuality.

A representative for Friends creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. We reached out to Bijan Birang, the director of the Iranian remake, and will update with his comments.