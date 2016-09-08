Watch: The Moments When Presidential Campaigns Lost Their Sh*t

Long before Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson’s eyes went blank on live television as he asked his interviewer, sincerely, what Aleppo was, American presidential campaigns had a long history of disastrous blunders. In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle told a child to spell potato “potatoe.” In 1988, Democratic nominee Michael Dukakis rode around in a tank that made him look like a baby in a Power Wheels. In 2008, vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin couldn’t name a single newspaper she liked to read. And in 2016—well, pretty much everything Donald Trump has said should be considered a blunder. Watch a sampling of presidential politics’ most catastrophic moments here.