WATCH This Truly Legendary Bar Mitzvah Invite Video

When I was a youth in New York City, most young members of the tribe would invite you to their bar or bat mitzvahs with a paper invitation. But the times they are a changin’, and kids these days are getting a bit more creative.

So it is with Mr. Brody Criz, who made a video invitation to his coming-of-age ceremony that can only be described as a work of art. With the help of a very cooperative family–excluding his brother, who is hilariously unenthusiastic–Brody has made a “Billboard Top 5” medley to get his invitees excited about the day he will become a man.

As Brody implores you to “clap along, if you feel/the Old Testament is the truth,” you may begin to feel like you would do anything to go to this party. By the time he’s recreating the “Blurred Lines” music video–and not just Robin Thicke’s part–you may be glad you have other plans.