    Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Trailer

    Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    The first trailer for the Mister Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood dropped on Monday—assuring your work week will have a warm and fuzzy start. The highly anticipated movie stars Tom Hanks as the nicest man in America, and Matthew Rhys (known for his Emmy-winning role on the FX show The Americans) as journalist Tom Junod. Junod profiled Fred Rogers for a 1998 Esquire article on real-life heroes. The film depicts how the interview process turned into a transformative experience for Junod. The trailer shows Hanks, donning the iconic red sweater, as an uncanny Mister Rogers. The movie is set to hit theaters this Thanksgiving.

