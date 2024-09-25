WATCH: Tommy Lee’s Wife Heroically Saves Their Dog From a Coyote Attack
NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES
Brittany Furlan, the actress and internet personality married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, posted a video taken by a camera at their shared Los Angeles home Tuesday that shows her moving to save their adorable pooch Neena from a potentially fatal coyote attack. “I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight,” she wrote on Instagram. In the video, the aggressive larger canine can be seen snatching Neena with its jaws near the backyard pool, at which moment Furlan lets out a blood-curdling scream and valiantly charges after them. “I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth,” she added. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her... Hug your babies extra tight.”