Taylor Swift is off the bleachers—and onto the field at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium, where she was ready to pack on the PDA with boyfriend Travis Kelce on Sunday. So ready, in fact, that some eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be the Cruel Summer songstress and her tight end swapping blink-and-you’ll-miss-it declarations of love amid the hullabaloo.

Swift was among the throng of Chiefs Kingdom denizens who swarmed the field in the aftermath of Kansas City’s AFC Championship win. Making her way over to Kelce, she was immediately swept up in his embrace, sharing a hug and several kisses. This exchange of affection was celebrated by fans everywhere, including the NFL’s official X account, which couldn’t help but add heart emojis to the clips it shared.

In one of those clips, Kelce is mic’d, and can be heard clearly calling out to Swift. “Tay, I’m gonna enjoy with the guys,” he says. Then, as their hug muffles him slightly, Kelce says, “I love you. So much it’s not funny.”

“I’ve never been so proud of anyone,” Swift replies, according to the sleuths over at Page Six. “Ever.”

Kelce was visibly emotional in the moments after the exchange, with cameras capturing a tear running down his face.

In another moment from the post-game broadcast, Swift tells her beau, “I’ve never seen you like that,” adding, “That was insane. I can’t believe it.” Then—at least, according to some Swifties online—she whispers “I love you” as she presses her face to his chest.

The Cats actress wasn’t just hyping up her partner, either. Kelce was in rare form during Sunday’s game, catching 11 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Chiefs to a 17-10 victory.

Whether it was Kelce’s sizzling performance during the game or the couple’s obvious chemistry in the moments after, #TraylorSwelce seem to have drafted several more big names to their team after Sunday, with both television host David Letterman and analyst Pat McAfee emerging to defend Trav and Tay’s love.

In a social media video titled “Dave is Team Taylor,” Letterman said, “I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this.”

“Tremendous!” he continued. “She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

To all the football fans boo-hooing Swift’s sudden inclusion in the narrative, as well as Swifties distraught at the thought of having to learn what a two-point conversion is, Letterman had a message. “I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

McAfee, meanwhile, hopped on the airwaves Monday to declare that he’s gotten “sick” of all the hate for the pair. “The most successful woman on Earth right now happens to be dating the greatest tight end of all time who’s on the current dynasty,” he groused. “Why’s everybody so mad about it? I’m sick of people being mad about it. What are we even talking about?… I don’t fully understand.”