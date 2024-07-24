WATCH: Travis Kelce Shoves Chiefs Player During Training Scuffle
CONTACT SPORT
Things got heated during a Kansas City Chiefs training camp Wednesday; and it ended with Travis Kelce shoving a teammate. The team was playing 11-on-11 when defensive end George Karlaftis, #56, knocked down wide receiver Kadarius Toney, #19. According to TMZ, Toney can then be seen throwing the ball toward Karlaftis in a huff. Kelce, #87, then confronts Karlaftis and appears to head butt him and pushes him. Words appear tobe exhanged before Karlaftis makes his way to the sideline. The whole incident was caught on camera and posted to X. Kelce has a history of hot-headed behavior on the field. For example, the intense moment he shoved and yelled in coach Andy Reid’s face during this year’s Super Bowl and the time, according to Sports Illustrated, he threw a punch at linebacker Jack Cochrane during a practice game. None of the players involved in today’s scuffle have commented on the incident.