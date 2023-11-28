WATCH: UFC Champ Holds Man at Gunpoint Outside His Home
‘HERE’S WHAT I KNOW’
Sean Strickland, a mixed martial artist and current UFC middleweight champion, on Monday released footage of himself holding a man at gunpoint outside his home. Strickland, 32, published the edited video of home surveillance footage to his social media pages, claiming the man was a trespasser who he’d initially thought had been trying to steal his car. “Here’s what I know…” he alleged in the caption. “The guy was drunk stomping out a girl, a security guard seen it, he jumped in his car and drove off. Security followed him, hit a curb, completely shredded his tire, drove on the rim for awhile then jumped out and tried to hide at my house.” He posted a photo of the alleged shredded tire and also claimed the man had subsequently been arrested. It was not immediately clear where the incident had taken place, and The Daily Beast was unable to verify Strickland’s allegations. The surveillance footage shows the other man, face blurred, stumbling and falling down outside of what appears to be Strickland’s home. He walks up the driveway and kneels down. The video later cuts to Strickland approaching and pointing a handgun at the man.