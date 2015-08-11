Watch: Winona Re-Confirms Beetlejuice II

Last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, OG manic pixie nightmare girl Winona Ryder confirmed, or rather re-confirmed, since rumors have been swirling and congealing for months, that Beetlejuice II was, in fact, more than a whisper from the great beyond. With Ryder reprising her role as ghost-communicating Lydia Deetz and Tim Burton helming the project, all that’s left is Michael Keaton making a comeback as the Ghostest with the Mostest. But the script, which takes place in the modern day, was written specifically for Keaton, and the actor has said multiple times that he was more than willing to go back to the undead.

The actress also lightheartedly lamented her treatment at the hands of the Department of Homeland Security, who she says won’t let her on a plane without uttering “Beetlejuice” three times.

Watch the clip below.

One word of caution, for those who’s nostalgia meter is pinging: The only plot point IMDB.com confirms for the finally forthcoming sequel is the appearance of Beetlejuice’s older cousin, Beetle Bernie.

Fingers crossed.