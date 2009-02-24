Watchmen Premieres in London

CHEAT SHEET
So Watchmen, the most-anticipated movie of the year or something, has opened in London. What’s the early word? It’s decidedly mixed. Mike Ragogna at the Huffington Post raved "For those just watching Watchmen for the Watchmen, without any expectations or knowledge of the comic's storyline or historical importance, this really will be a blast," but the News of the World critic disagreed: "This two-and-a-half-hour wannabe pop culture epic isn't the worst superhero movie ever made ... but it is one of the most spirit-crushingly disappointing."