Waukesha Driver Charged With Threatening Ex He Ran Over Weeks Before Parade Attack
‘SHUT YOUR F*CKING MOUTH’
The man accused of mowing down dozens of people by driving a car through a Waukesha holiday parade last month has also been charged with victim intimidation, according to a new criminal complaint. Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of running over an ex-girlfriend with his car on Nov. 2, just weeks before the Nov. 21 parade, and then attempting to threaten her into silence. The prosecutors’ complaint, filed Monday, states that Brooks hit the woman with his Ford Escape after punching her in the face during an argument. The victim suffered a dislocated left femur and a fractured right angle.
While being held in jail for the domestic violence incident, Brooks called the woman multiple times, attempting to use “emotional manipulation” to keep her from cooperating with the district attorney, authorities said. According to the complaint, he alternately lamented he would “die in prison,” pleaded with her to “think how bad that would make my momma feel,” and threatened her to “shut your fucking mouth.” In a Nov. 15 call, he warned her: “Bitch, you on my motherfucking turf, remember that.” He was freed just five days before the parade attack on a $1,000 bond, a low amount attributed to “human error” by the DA.