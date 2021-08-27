Wisconsin School District Ditches Free Meals So Students Don’t ‘Become Spoiled’
CRUEL
In a cruel move that has shocked many parents, the Waukesha School District Board opted earlier this year to end its federally funded program to give free meals to all students. One board member, Karin Rajnicek, said the free, universal program made it too easy for families to “become spoiled” while Darren Clark, the assistant superintendent for business services, worried that families could develop an “addiction” to the service. During the pandemic, the district had signed up for a federal program that funded meals for all students, regardless of economic status, but it has now voted to return to its pre-pandemic program in which students have to apply and receive federal money for meals. About 900 parents and teachers have banded together to oppose the move, calling it insensitive and out of touch.