It’s Wave Season: Here Are the Best Cruise Deals of 2024

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From serene yacht-like vessels to behemoth mega-ships, today’s cruise lines have plenty to offer for every type of traveler. Fortunately, ‘wave season’ is officially in full swing, so there’s no better time to book a trip of a line suited just for you (and your budget).

If you’re unfamiliar, wave season, which takes place annually from January through March, is the period when cruise lines release some of their best deals of the year, allowing passengers the rare opportunity to snag free perks and, in some cases, thousands of dollars in savings. It’s kind of like an extended Black Friday event for cruises specifically, but you’ll also find other deals on travel in general.

Travelers can expect steep discounts on a wide array of bucket-list-worthy cruises through 2024, which means it’s not too late to plan a last-minute sailing. Meanwhile, those who like to plan ahead are also in luck: as part of wave season offers, several cruise lines also have deals on 2025 and 2026 packages.

Whether you’re dreaming of an epic Antarctic adventure, an idyllic warm-weather Caribbean escape, or simply looking for a fun way to spend your upcoming tax refund, the best wave season deals of 2024 are sure to impress even the most frugal of travelers. We’ve scoured the web to narrow down the best of this year’s wave season offerings that will have you hearing ‘Bon Voyage’ before you know it.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Best known for its fleet of floating boutique hotels, this boutique river cruise line features a slew of spectacular sailings through Europe, India, Egypt, Peru, and more. Fortunately, Uniworld has brought back its Cruise + Air offer just in time for wave season. The result? Up to $3,000 in savings for travelers who purchase cruise and air bundles on select 2024 itineraries—that is, as long as they book by January 31, 2024. Book On Uniworld $

Viking Cruises Viking is one of very few adults-only, all-inclusive cruise lines. As part of the Discover More sale, which runs through January 31, 2024, cruisers can snag special fares plus $25 deposits on all river, ocean, and expedition sailings across all seven continents and 85 countries. Viking is also offering free airfare on select departures of Grand European Tour, Capitals of Eastern Europe, and European Sojourn, plus select Panama Canal, Hawaii, Mississippi River, Great Lakes, and Antarctica itineraries. Book On Viking Cruises $

Oceania Cruises Set sail in style with Oceania Cruises, a small-ship luxury line famous for its onboard culinary programming and elegant ambiance. The line’s New Year Sale, which offers up to 50 percent off per stateroom, is bookable through February 9, 2024 and available on dozens of sailings through 2025. It’s also worth noting that this promotion can be combined with the line’s value-packed simply MORE offer, which is available on 600 itineraries and features two-for-one cruise fares, plus complimentary additions like airfare, shore excursions, unlimited WiFi, gourmet specialty dining, and Champagne and wine. Book On Oceania Cruises $

Holland America Holland America offers an elegant, refined cruising experience at prices that won’t break the bank. The acclaimed cruise line’s Time of Your Life promotion, which is available through February 29, 2024, features up to 40 percent off fares, complimentary stateroom upgrades, and free and reduced fares for kids—that is, all in addition to 50 percent off deposits and up to $400 in onboard credit. Pro tip: Combine this offer with the Have it All package to receive added perks like shore excursions, specialty dining, WIFi, and the line’s Signature Beverage Package (which includes a selection of wines, beers, spirits, and cocktails, plus non-alcoholic beverages like sodas, specialty coffees, and more), all for a flat fee of $55 per person, per day. Book On Holland America $

Seabourn Seabourn is one of the most famous small-ship luxury cruise lines out there thanks to its impressive fleet of all-suite ships, each carrying between 458 and 600 guests. Don’t miss the line’s annual Sail of the Year event, in which passengers are privy to savings of up to 25 percent on select ocean and expedition voyages. Other perks include a reduced 15 percent deposit. While the offer is technically available through February 29, 2024, those who book by January 31, 2024 can enjoy up to $1,000 in shipboard credit to be used on spa treatments, shore excursions, and more. Buy At Seabourn $

Virgin Voyages Billionaire Richard Branson’s party-centric, high-energy, and adults-only cruise line has completely transformed the traditional cruising experience with its unique onboard amenities, including tattoo parlors, risque entertainment, and absolutely no buffets (instead, expect an array of over 20 complimentary eateries, which would otherwise be considered specialty dining on other liens). Don’t miss the line’s limited-edition wave season offer, which includes 70 percent off the second cruiser in your party on all sailing through 2025, plus up to $600 in premium drinks per cabin (depending on the length of sailing). This promotion ends January 31, 2024, so act fast to score. Book On Virgin Voyages $

"default" Silversea Those seeking a luxe, all-inclusive cruising experience complete with an ultra-swanky onboard ambiance should consider sailing with Silversea. The $4,000 Reasons to Sail with Silversea promotion runs through February 29, 2024, and is valid on voyages through April 2026. Passengers can enjoy steep savings ($4,000 off Door-to-Door All-Inclusive fares, with a 15 percent reduced deposit, or $2,000 off Port-to-Port All-Inclusive fares). While both include butler service, shore excursions, food and drink, and in-country airfare and hotel, the former includes private transfers and international flights. Book On Silversea $

Azamara This Miami-based cruise line has just four ships in its fleet, though don’t let that deter you from booking. In fact, Azamara is renowned for its destination-intensive voyages, which often include late nights or even overnights in ports, allowing passengers to truly immerse themselves in each locale. Bookable through March 21, 2024, the line’s wave season offer includes savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom on select 2024 cruises. Book On Azamara $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.