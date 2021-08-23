Tennessee Family Searches Frantically for Teen After Killer Floods

CHEAT SHEET
A Tennessee family is frantically searching for a 15-year-old girl who was swept away in the flash flooding that killed 22 people and left at least 20 more missing over the weekend. “We just need to have closure, we need to find her,” Tarri Holderman, aunt of missing Lilly Bryant, told WZTV. Waverly was transformed into a massive debris field by the raging waters that surged through the rural town after record-breaking rainfall, and Lilly’s family believes she may be under it. “The main thing is we got to get this debris up, we need a tractor, we need something to lift this stuff up,” Holderman said. Lilly was on a makeshift raft when she hit a tree during the deluge, fell off, and was pulled away by the rapids.