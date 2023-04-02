Wayans Family Patriarch Howell Wayans Dies at 86
R.I.P.
Howell Wayans, the father of comedian Marlon Wayans and nine other famous figures in show business, has died at the age of 86. Marlon Wayans confirmed the news Saturday in a touching tribute on Instagram in which he thanked his dad for “being an example of a Man to all your boys.” No cause of death was disclosed for the family patriarch, the father of Keenen Ivory, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne, Kim, Nadia, Elvira, Diedra, and Vonnie Wayans in addition to Marlon. All 10 Wayans children have been involved in major Hollywood projects, including The Wayans Bros., In Living Color, and White Chicks. “Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…” Marlon Wayans wrote. The family matriarch, Elvira Alethia, passed away in July 2020 at age 81.