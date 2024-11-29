Home

Score Up to 70% Off During Wayfair’s Early Black Friday Sale

BLACK FRIDAY 2024

Wayfair’s early Black Friday deals are live.

Julia Guerra
Julia Guerra 

Scouted Contributor

Wayfair Black Friday Sale 2023 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Wayfair.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Wayfair’s Black Friday sale is finally here, offering shoppers massive discounts on thousands of products, from home decor to furniture and even appliances. Right now, you already score up to 70 percent off furniture, home decor, pet items and more. If you’re doing some home reno for the holiday season or on the hunt for a home interior holiday gift, there’s no time like the present to begin browsing early this year. With Thanksgiving behind us, the holidays are in full view. Thanks to Wayfair’s generous drops, you can score tons of discounts on seasonal decor, including sparkling snowmen and festive wreaths, all for a fraction of their full price.

Wayfair Black Friday Sale
Shop At Wayfair

For anyone considering switching from a real to a fake tree this year, don’t sleep on this sale: you can snag an artificial fir or spruce for as low as $22.99! Beyond seasonal decor, Wayfair is cutting the cost of everything from bedding to bathroom vanities, major appliances, mirrors and decor, and even outdoor accessories like saunas and hot tubs. And with savings of up to 70 percent, you might decide it’s worth splurging on installation after all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Julia Guerra

Julia Guerra

Scouted Contributor

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
worldPutin Offers Bizarre Warning to Trump: You’re ‘Not Safe’
Matt Young
arts-and-cultureBruce Willis Seen With Family in Touching Thanksgiving Snaps
Lily Mae Lazarus
politicsTrump Sends Traditional Unhinged Late-Night Thanksgiving Message
Leigh Kimmins McManus
arts-and-culture‘Wicked’ Movie Slapped With Green Skin Trigger Warning in U.K.
Lily Mae Lazarus
us-newsEerie Twist Emerges in Search for Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi
Josh Fiallo