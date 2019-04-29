Wayne LaPierre Unanimously Reelected as NRA CEO, Vice President

The National Rifle Association’s CEO and Vice President Wayne LaPierre was unanimously re-elected Monday at the group’s board meeting in Indianapolis, according to a tweet from New York Times reporter Danny Hakim. The vote comes after a weekend of turmoil and infighting among the nation’s largest gun lobby: On Friday, LaPierre reportedly wrote a letter to the board accusing President Oliver North of blackmail. North claimed that the organization is rife with financial mismanagement—and on Saturday, he said he’d been forced out of the association as retaliation. North will reportedly be replaced by Carolyn D. Meadows.