Right-Wing Group Continues to Build Wall on Southern Border Despite Court Order
The right-wing group We Build the Wall (WBTW) is continuing construction on the southern border with Mexico despite a restraining order to stop in an effort to save thousands of butterflies and birds at the National Butterfly Center. The Guardian reports that construction crews with heavy machinery continued to dig trenches and position tall metal posts on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande near Mission, Texas, as late as Friday. A court order was served to the anti-immigration group founded by veteran Brian Kolfage and run by Steve Bannon earlier in the week to stem plans to build a 3.5 mile wall on private property. The injunction cited potential “imminent and irreparable damage” to the nature reserve adjacent to the property if the wall, which could act as a dam and destroy the ecosystem, is built.