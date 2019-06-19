Wealthy Donors Boost Huge 24-Hour Fundraising Haul for Trump Campaign and RNC

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee raised nearly $25 million in 24 hours amid the president’s campaign kick-off rally in Florida this week, the RNC said on Wednesday.

How that money was divvied up between the campaign and the RNC remains a mystery, and likely won’t be clear until each entity files its next report with the Federal Election Commission. However that breaks down, the fundraising haul was unquestionably massive. It came via online donations, phone-banking, and from high-dollar Republican donors, an RNC spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” committee chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Some news organizations appeared to interpret the numbers as fundraising for the Trump campaign itself, comparing the huge haul to recent records set by Trump’s 2020 Democratic rivals. But while McDaniel couched it as money raised “for his re-election,” the RNC wouldn’t say what portion of the total money raised went to the campaign.

The money came through three avenues, according to the RNC: $6 million was raised online from more than 130,000 donors—from every state and U.S. territory—with an average contribution of $44. Another $8 million came in through a marathon RNC phone-banking session on Tuesday. The largest chunk, $10.8 million, came from high-dollar RNC donors.