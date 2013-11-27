Weather Could Ruin Macy's Parade

Even Al Roker might not be able to save this one. After ruining thousands of people's holiday travel plan, the weather now might ruin millions of people's favorite Thanksgiving entertainment, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. If sustained winds go higher than 23 mph and gusts more than 34 mph, all those fun parade balloons like Snoopy and Sonic won't take off. The forecasts currently predict winds of at least 15 to 20 mph and gusts reaching 40 mph. "We are closely monitoring the weather as we do each year," says Macy's spokeswoman Holly Thomas. "On Thanksgiving morning, Macy's works closely with the NYPD, who, based on real time weather data and the official regulations determine if the balloons will fly and at what heights." The balloons have been grounded once before, in 1971.