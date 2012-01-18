Websites Go Dark to Protest Piracy Bills

Hope you didn’t have any research to do today. Wikipedia and several other websites have gone dark in protest of two Internet piracy bills—the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and the Protect IP Act. Internet protests today range from Wikipedia's total shutdown to Google's blacked-out logo. Tech Meetup, a trade organization, has organized a real-world rally in Manhattan in protest of the bills. Media companies have spent millions in support of the bills, but technology companies say the laws give media companies too much power and could be detrimental to the free flow of information. Specifically, the tech industry argues that the laws will effectively censor the Internet by making companies liable for displaying links to sites that host illegal copies of a film.
