Webster Shooter Lived Quiet Life

As a small New York town reels from unspeakable tragedy, details about the life of the man who is said to have set fire to car and house before shooting and killing two firefighters who responded to blaze are beginning to surface. William Spengler reportedly had been living a quiet life in the Rochester suburb with his mother and sister ever since being released on parole after serving 17 years in prison after the beating death of his grandmother, for which he was charged with manslaughter. Spengler was reportedly incredibly close with his mother, but “couldn’t stand” his sister. His mother died two months ago, and her obituary alluded to contributions to the Webster Fire Department.