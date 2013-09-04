Weiner Fight Started By Racist Comment

CHEAT SHEET
An extra couple of seconds of footage makes all the difference. A video of mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner berating a Jewish voter at a Brooklyn deli looked like bad news for the struggling candidate, but a complete version shows that the encounter began when the man approached Weiner and said, “You’re married to an Arab,” a reference to Huma Abedin. Now if only there were extenuating circumstances for the Caribbean-accent video, or the British weather report, or Carlos Danger.