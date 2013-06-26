Weiner Pulls Ahead in Mayoral Primary

CHEAT SHEET
In a miraculous turn of events, Anthony Weiner is now leading the pack of Democratic candidates for New York City mayor. The former U.S. representative, who resigned in disgrace two years ago after accidentally tweeting a lewd photo of himself intended for a woman who was not his wife, got the nod from 25 percent of registered Democrats who responded to a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC 4 New York/Marist poll while only 20 percent said they're in favor of Quinn—the lowest the City Council speaker has polled since entering the race.