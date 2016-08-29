Weiner Quits Twitter After New Sexts

Anthony Weiner deleted his Twitter account Monday morning following the revelation of new sexually explicit messages he traded with a woman other than his wife. The New York Post reported Sunday night that Weiner, married to Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, sent a picture and messages to a woman on July 31, 2015. One of the images shows Weiner in his underwear with his young son next to him in bed. This is at least the third known instance of Weiner sending sexual messages to women. In 2011, the New York Democrat resigned his seat in Congress after accidentially tweeting a picture of his crotch. In 2013, his bid to become mayor of New York was torpedoed by nude photos he sent to Sydney Leathers. The latter incident is the subject of the new documentary Weiner.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10