Weiner Will Announce Resignation

Disgraced Rep. Anthony Weiner will step up to a podium in his home district Thursday and announce his resignation from Congress. The press conference, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, will be held at the Brooklyn senior center where he announced his first campaign for New York City Council nearly two decades ago. It’s the messy end for his lewd photo scandal, which lasted more than two weeks and captured the attention of the nation’s pundits and comics. Although Weiner was under pressure from top Democrats, from Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to President Obama, to resign, he reportedly made the decision only after long discussions with his wife, Huma Abedin, a top aide to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who had been out of the country. It comes as Democrats were set to discuss stripping Weiner of his committee assignments. Announcing his resignation in his home district adds an ironic twist to the proceedings: although national figures on both sides of the aisle have blasted Weiner and called on him to step down, his own constituents have generally backed him in polls since the scandal started.
