Weiner's Constituents Think He Should Stay

Democratic lawmakers calling for Rep. Anthony Weiner's resignation are apparently in the minority. A Marist poll shows 56 percent of registered voters in his district think he should remain in office, while only a third think he should step down. That's good news for the congressman, coming after increasingly salacious details of his digital affairs have come to light. But his long-term future remains uncertain: Only 30 percent say they will definitely vote for him next year, compared to 31 percent who say they definitely won't.