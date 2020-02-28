Weinstein Juror Says Nude Photos of Weinstein Were a Turn-off for Jury

Another juror from Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct trial has made a television appearance. Juror #2 appeared on Inside Edition earlier this week and on Friday, Juror #9, Drew, who declined to provide his last name, sat for an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. During their sit-down, Drew told King that the #MeToo movement did not factor into the jury’s decision—and that the jury did not appreciate being shown a nude photo of the embattled film mogul.

King asked Drew what he believes the verdict means for the #MeToo movement—and whether or not the panel discussed that aspect of their decision. He said that did not play a factor.

“Zero,” he said. “Absolutely zero. Because it’s not the job and it’s not what we were asked to do, and it would also—it would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings. And you know, I have no appetite or aspirations to be the voice or face of both the jury and the larger movement. This case, these people, this is our decision.”

After speaking with Drew, King told her fellow CBS This Morning anchors, “He was so impressive. I can’t stress this enough. He praised both the prosecution and the defense.” That said, she added, “He did say the jurors were very turned off when the prosecution introduced that nude picture of Harvey Weinstein. He said, ‘We’ve all seen Mr. Weinstein. None of us felt we needed to see him nude.’ They were all very turned off by that.” During her Inside Edition appearance, Juror #2 also said she tried to “block” out the photo.

On Monday the jury found Weinstein guilty of both a first-degree criminal sex act and third-degree rape, but acquitted him of two counts of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

Regarding the first-degree rape charge, Drew said, “There was no physical compulsion with the threat of bodily harm or death.” As for the predatory sexual assault claims, which involved Annabella Sciorra, Drew said the actress’s testimony was compelling, but fell short of a high burden of proof.

“It’s 27 years ago and in this country, you and I and even Harvey Weinstein are innocent until proven beyond a reasonable doubt of the opposite,” Drew said. When King asked if he believes Weinstein should go to prison, he replied, “That’s not for me to say... You know, I could say that a man of his age and of his current health, general population at Rikers sounds like a pretty dangerous place. That’s really all I can say about that.”