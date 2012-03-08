Weinstein Rejects Obama’s Film Pitch

CHEAT SHEET
It’s hard to get a movie pitch picked up by the Weinstein Co.—just ask President Obama. Apparently, the commander in chief sent Oscar’s favorite producer, Harvey Weinstein, a spy novel that he had read and suggested the film mogul make it into a movie. But Weinstein ultimately passed on the idea. “I sent him an email back saying he was the most overqualified book scout I’ve ever had,” Weinstein said. He is a strong supporter of the president and has hosted fundraisers for Obama in both New York and Los Angeles.