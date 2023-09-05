CHEAT SHEET
    Another Florida Community Targeted by Antisemitic Packets

    Plastic baggies containing antisemitic writing and mystery pellets were thrown into the yards of more than 100 homes in Wellington, Florida, this weekend, police said. “No direct threats were made at this time,” the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said. No arrests have been made, but it’s not the first time the area has been targeted. Earlier in the year, anti-Jewish literature was left at home in Palm Beach and Atlantic. Cops are recommending that anyone who finds a baggie pick it up with gloves and toss it out.

