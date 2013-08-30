Wendy Davis Cashes In on Filibuster

Read it at Politico
Texas Sen. Wendy Davis has raked in $1.2 million in donations since her 11-hour filibuster of an anti-abortion bill than captured the nation’s attention in June. That’s like $100,000 an hour. Sixty percent of the 24,000 individual donations came from Texas donors, each giving an average of about $52. Davis has said she’s eyeing the governor’s office, but has yet to announce a decision. Her would-be opponent, Attorney General Greg Abbott, has already raised more than $20 million for that race.