Wendy Davis Stretches the Truth

Read it at Dallas Morning News
As part of her campaign to become the next governor of Texas, Wendy Davis has promoted her impoverished life as a teenage, single mother divorcee who made it through Harvard Law School on scholarships and hard work. Turns out, that wasn't totally accurate. For one, she was 21 when she divorced her first husband, not that 19, and her second husband paid for her tuition at Harvard Law School. They divorced around the same time the last payment to the law school was due. “My language should be tighter,” Davis said. “I’m learning about using broader, looser language. I need to be more focused on the detail.”