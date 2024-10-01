Wendy Williams Breaks Her Silence on Diddy After Arrest

Wendy Williams has issued rare comments after Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest for sex trafficking.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people ‘Wendy you called it,’” the reclusive talk show host said to DailyMail.com on Tuesday. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

The tabloid reports Williams is no stranger to Diddy and has been openly critical of the rapper long before the feds were knocking on his door.

In 2017, Williams interviewed Diddy on The Wendy Williams Show, and the two seemed to make amends.

“I know I p---ed a lot of people off, including you, but this is a full circle moment, everybody. Get into adult conversation,” Williams said at the start of the interview.

Back in May, a 2016 surveillance video showing Diddy beating his then-girlfriend Cassie began circulating, and Williams thinks it was a long time coming.

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time,” Williams told the tabloid of the graphic video. “To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific… But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Diddy aside, Williams, who has faced numerous health issues since leaving her self-titled talk show in 2021, including an aphasia diagnosis, told the outlet that she is “doing good.”

Most recently, the 60-year-old put her life on full display in a four-episode Lifetime series called Where Is Wendy Williams?. In it, Williams talked about her deteriorating health and struggles with alcohol abuse, as well as revealing that she is under financial guardianship.