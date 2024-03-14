Pricey Tax Lein Threatens Wendy Williams’ NYC Condo: Report
UNCLE SAM’S KNOCKING
Former talk show host Wendy Williams is facing a steep federal tax lien that could cost her the pricey New York City condo she purchased in 2021, TMZ reported Wednesday. She apparently has an unpaid tax balance that accrued between 2019 and 2021, the tabloid reported, with the lien on her $4.5 million condo being generated earlier this year and placed with the New York City Department of Finance last month for collections. The former Wendy Williams Show host has been facing a number of health struggles in recent months—including alcoholism and a recently announced diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She was placed under the authority of a legal guardianship in 2022—after the period of time in which she allegedly accrued the unpaid federal tax bill of at least $568,451.57. It’s unclear if Williams’ legal guardian has already dealt with the issue—a representative for Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.