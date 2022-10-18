Wendy Williams ‘Home and Healing’ After Checking Out of Rehab, Rep Says
‘BETTER THAN EVER’
Wendy Williams has been released from “a wellness facility” after nearly two months of treatment, her reps said Tuesday. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” her publicist said in a statement, adding that Williams was “back and better than ever.” That the former talk show iconoclast had been checked into a facility was only announced by her reps in mid-September. Around that time, multiple outlets reported that Williams was not in a wellness facility for “her overall health issues,” but rather in treatment for what one source told The U.S. Sun was “extreme alcohol abuse.” Another insider told Page Six, “She went from wine to straight-up vodka.” On Tuesday, her publicist added: “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.” But a source warned the Sun that Williams wasn’t out of the woods yet. “Her only focus right now needs to be on her recovery,” the person said. “She continues to struggle with processing issues. She can't be signing any contracts if she can't read or understand them.”