Wendy Williams Re-Enters Rehab to Battle Substance Abuse Issues: Report
GET WELL SOON
Wendy Williams has checked back into a rehab facility over recent troubles with substance abuse, a source told Page Six on Wednesday. Hours earlier, her representative had issued a statement claiming that Williams, 58, had “entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues.” But, the insider explained to Page Six, the real reason had to do with Williams’ sobriety, the subject of rampant speculation in recent months, particularly amid the rocky final act of The Wendy Williams Show. “It’s gotten worse,” the source said. “She went from wine to straight-up vodka.” They added that Williams’ condition worsened after producers at The Wendy Williams Show allegedly backed away from aiding her recovery, an accusation by Williams’ ex-husband first reported in July. “They turned their backs on her,” the source explained. “They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.” In an investigation published last month, insiders at The Wendy Williams Show told The Hollywood Reporter they would “find bottles [of alcohol]” stashed in “weird places” around the office in the months before the show’s end.