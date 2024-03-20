Wendy Williams’ Son Was Threatened With Eviction From Swanky Miami Pad: Report
Kevin Hunter Jr., the only son of Wendy Williams, faced eviction from his apartment in Miami last month after failing to pay more than $4,000 in back rent, according to filings first obtained this week by The U.S. Sun. The court documents reveal that Hunter Jr., 23, was served an “action to evict” notice on Feb. 26—the Monday after the premiere of a controversial Lifetime docuseries about Williams in which he appeared. Documents filed just over a week later show that the case against him had been dismissed, meaning that he likely coughed up the money he owed. In late 2022, Hunter Jr. was similarly threatened with eviction from a different Miami home, this time over a staggering $70,000 in unpaid rent. He pinned his inability to pay his rent on his mother’s spiraling health issues at the time, explaining in a filing that when a court placed her under a guardianship earlier that year, “all of the financial support that she always gave me stopped, including my housing.” The news that Williams had been suffering from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia would not be publicly revealed until Feb. 2024.