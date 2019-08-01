CHEAT SHEET
ON THE RUN
White Supremacist Gang Leader Escapes From Arkansas Jail
A white supremacist gang leader escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Center in Arkansas along with another inmate on Wednesday morning, and authorities are warning that the two are “armed and dangerous.” Wesley Gullett, the leader of the New Aryan Empire, was being held at the jail on charges of attempted murder and illegal drug distribution. He escaped along with another inmate, Christopher Sanderson, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. told The Pine Bluff Commercial that Gullett and Sanderson put “dummy bodies” in their beds during a bed check, and that a staffing shortage made the facility vulnerable to a possible escape. Federal prosecutors charged 54 members of New Aryan Empire, including Gullett, in February for allegedly dealing meth, attempting to commit murder, and kidnapping and maiming informants. There is a $10,000 and $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Gullett and Sanderson, respectively.